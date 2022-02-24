Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford drives around in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to report on the current situation.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin announced he had authorised a “special military operation” in the country’s east on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law throughout the country, saying Ukraine will “win”.

