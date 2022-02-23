Israel fires missiles on border positions inside Syria

Syria says missiles launched from Israeli-occupied Golan Heights struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra.

Israel has fired several missiles at Syria’s border province of Quneitra, causing “material damage”.

A Syrian military statement did not give details about the positions that came under attack early on Wednesday.

Syria state TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra.

It added that the attack that occurred shortly after midnight did not cause any casualties.

Wednesday’s attack came nearly a week after Syrian state media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital, Damascus.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack.

This is the third Israeli aerial strike on Syria this month, after it targeted anti-aircraft batteries on February 9 in response to what it said was a missile fired from Syria, and fired several surface-to-surface missiles targeting sites south of Damascus on February 17.

Israel has launched hundreds of attacks on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of Syria’s war, but its government rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel, whose attacks have targeted government positions as well as Iran-backed forces and fighters of the armed Shia movement Hezbollah, has said it seeks to prevent Iran from extending a footprint in Syria.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the June 1967 Arab-Israeli war and later annexed the area.

Most of the world does not recognise the annexation, though the United States government under Donald Trump declared the territory to be part of Israel.