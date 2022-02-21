World reaction to Putin’s move to recognise Ukraine rebel regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine has drawn condemnation, with the NATO chief calling it a violation of international agreements.

Here are the global reactions.

German Foreign Minister Christian Lindner

President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities will result in Russia’s isolation to the detriment of the Russian people, Linder said in a tweet.

By breaking international law, #Putin is isolating himself to the detriment of the Russian people,” Lindner wrote on Twitter. “It will result in #NATO and #EU getting closer as communities of values. United in solidarity with #Ukraine and trust in the law.

Mit dem Bruch des Völkerrechts isoliert sich #Putin zum Schaden des russischen Volkes. Er wird erreichen, dass #NATO und #EU als Wertegemeinschaften enger zueinander finden. Vereint in der Solidarität zur #Ukraine und im Vertrauen auf das Recht. CL — Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) February 21, 2022

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Kremlin recognition of the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent” requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron

By recognising the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Russia is violating its commitments and undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty. I condemn this decision. I have asked for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and European sanctions.

En reconnaissant les régions séparatistes de l'est de l'Ukraine, la Russie viole ses engagements et porte atteinte à la souveraineté de l'Ukraine. Je condamne cette décision. J’ai demandé une réunion d'urgence du Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies et des sanctions européennes. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 21, 2022

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg

I condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Luhansk People’s Republic”. This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk agreements, to which Russia is a party.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately. President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order (EO) that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This EO will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine. The Departments of State and Treasury will have additional details shortly … To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson

It’s a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukraine… a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements.

The UK will continue to do everything we can to stand by the people of Ukraine with a very robust package of sanctions.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

The move signals an end to the Minsk process and is a violation of the United Nations Charter.

We will not allow Russia’s violation of its international commitments to go unpunished.

Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 21, 2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

The decision to recognise the self-proclaimed “republics” is a final rejection of dialogue and a flagrant violation of international law. This is an act of aggression against Ukraine, which must be met with an unequivocal response in the form of immediate sanctions.

Turkish Foreign Ministry

In light of the latest developments, we strongly urge our citizens to leave the Eastern regions of Ukraine. We recommend our citizens to contact our Embassy in Kyiv when necessary.