Ukrainian president looking for dialogue amid a spike in shelling and bombing; Macron also scheduled to have a call with Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is willing to meet Vladimir Putin to find out “what the Russian president wants” and seek a “peaceful settlement”, amid growing concern over a possible imminent invasion.

Later on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to have a call with Putin.

Violence in eastern Ukraine has spiked in recent days. Fighting has broken out sporadically for years along the line separating Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed rebels, but the recent shelling and bombing spike could set off a full-scale war.

Here are the latest updates on Sunday, February 20:

14 mins ago (06:56 GMT)

Putin oversees nuclear drills

Russia’s strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by Putin on Saturday, successfully test-launched hypersonic and cruise missiles at sea, the Kremlin said.

Putin observed the exercises on screens with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko from a “situation centre”.

55 mins ago (06:15 GMT)

Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet

Zelenskyy has called on Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, where he also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

“Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement.”

1 hour ago (06:04 GMT)

Macron, Putin to talk as tension grows

French President Emmanuel Macron will call Putin on Sunday to try to avert what Western powers predict will be an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Over the weekend, civilians were evacuated from increasingly barraged front-line regions where Kyiv said on Saturday two of its soldiers had died in an attack, the first fatalities in the conflict in more than a month.