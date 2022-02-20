Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID

British monarch tests positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace says.

Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID and has “mild” symptoms.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Sunday that the 95-year-old British monarch will continue to perform light duties.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the statement said.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

More to follow…