Ottawa police arrest protesters to end Canadian trucker blockade

Police in Ottawa are working to clear the centre of the capital three weeks after protests shut it down.

Ottawa police have asked protesters to “remain peaceful and lawful” as they moved in to clear protests that have blockaded the centre of the Canadian capital for three weeks.

Dozens of police vehicles including a large black armoured car and about 100 police officers, arrived near Mackenzie King Bridge and Waller Street next to the Ottawa Art Gallery at about 8am (13:00 GMT) on Friday, where about 20 vehicles have been parked since late January, blocking the roadway, said Al Jazeera’s Roger Lemoyne, reporting from Ottawa.

“If you do not leave now, you will be arrested,” police said, banging on windows of vehicles. At least four people were arrested.

A black pick-up truck with a Canadian flag on the back driven by a man was allowed to leave.

Some cars appeared to be empty.

Ottawa police and Ontario provincial police were among the forces moving people at the site about 1km (0.62 miles) from Parliament Hill.

Police had arrested two leaders of the protest on Thursday. They had begun warning truckers in Ottawa on Wednesday asking to leave or face arrest.

There is a large police presence on Nicholas Street, protesters are being advised to leave immediately. Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested. We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

The self-styled “Freedom Convoy” converged on Ottawa on January 28, protesting coronavirus restrictions and demanding they be ended. Trucks blocked the streets around Parliament Hill and have remained since, occupying several central residential blocks.

The movement, organised by far-right activists, sparked other demonstrations in Canada, including several on the US-Canada border, halting trade for days and forcing the shutdown of auto plants in both countries because of parts shortages.

Protesters at the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest crossing, were cleared out on Sunday, with more than two dozen people peacefully arrested, police said.

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked never-before-used emergency powers to suspend certain civil rights so the police could move the protesters.

Trudeau said the move was solely to deal with blockades and said the “measures will be time-limited, geographically-targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address”.

Amid news that the police were going to end the blockades, Canada’s House of Commons cancelled its work on Friday.

Roger Lemoyne in Ottawa contributed reporting.