More Western scepticism about Russia’s troop drawdown from Ukraine’s borders, but US says there’s still room for diplomacy.

Despite Russia announcing a pullback of some of its troops stationed around Ukraine’s borders and welcoming further talks with the West, the United States and its allies have said they need evidence of the troop movements and warned that the threat of a Russian invasion still looms.

President Joe Biden said Washington had not verified Moscow’s withdrawal of forces. “Our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” he said, adding, however, there was still room for diplomacy to solve the crisis.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared Wednesday – the day some US reports suggested an incursion could be launched – “a day of unity”. He has called on Ukraine’s citizens to display national flags and don blue and yellow ribbons in order to demonstrate the country’s “unity to the whole world”.

8 mins ago (08:20 GMT)

Russia says video shows military equipment leaving Crimea

Russia’s defence ministry has released video footage that it says shows a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

“Combat equipment and military personnel will be delivered by military trains to the units’ permanent deployment points,” the ministry said. “Upon arrival, the equipment will be serviced and prepared for carrying out the next phase of combat training.”

The video, published by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, showed dozens of military vehicles crossing a railway bridge at night. Moscow seized the Crimean Peninsula from Kyiv in early 2014.

26 mins ago (08:01 GMT)

UK says no evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine’s border

The United Kingdom is yet to seen any evidence that Russia is withdrawing troops from positions near the Ukrainian border, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

“We haven’t seen any evidence at the moment of that withdrawal,” Wallace told the UK’s Times Radio. “We’ll take Russia at its word, but we will judge them on their actions,” he added.

46 mins ago (07:41 GMT)

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

Russia said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine’s borders.

“Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points,” Moscow’s defence ministry said in a statement, as state television showed images of military units crossing a bridge linking the Russian-controlled peninsula to the mainland.

2 hours ago (06:51 GMT)

Ukraine defence minister sees stable security situation

Oleksii Reznikov has said the latest threat assessments did not contain “anything unexpected” and were consistent with earlier views.

In a televised statement, Ukraine’s defence minister said his country’s armed forces were keeping up a nationwide military drill, one of which would be attended by the military attache of Belarus.

2 hours ago (06:22 GMT)

Russia makes moves to ease Ukraine tensions but West remains sceptical

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow does not want war and would rely on diplomatic efforts to eliminate any chance that Ukraine could one day join NATO – his key demand in the crisis. At the same time, he did not commit to a full military pullback, saying Russia’s next moves in the standoff will depend on how the situation evolves.

Biden, for his part, promised that Washington would give diplomacy “every chance”, but he struck a sceptical tone about Moscow’s intentions.

“Two paths are still open,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “But let there be no doubt: if Russia commits this breach by invading Ukraine, responsible nations around the world will not hesitate to respond. If we do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we’ll surely pay a steeper price tomorrow.”

2 hours ago (06:18 GMT)

Wheat and corn prices ride the Ukrainian rollercoaster

The crisis between Ukraine and Russia, two of the world’s biggest wheat and corn producers, has sent the commodities’ prices on a wild ride.

“The market doesn’t know nuance: Either it’s war and it goes up, or it’s peace and it goes down,” said Gautier Le Molgat, an analyst at Agritel.

The grains’ markets turned around three times in less than 24 hours this week: first on the Russian foreign minister’s optimistic tone on Monday, then on news of the US relocating its Ukrainian embassy, and finally on Moscow’s claims of a military pullback.

The stakes are especially high for wheat, with Russia being the world’s top exporter and Ukraine the fourth, according to estimates by the US Department of Agriculture. Together, the two countries account for almost a third of wheat’s world trade.

2 hours ago (06:16 GMT)

China may take advantage of Ukraine crisis, US general warns

US General Kenneth Wilsbach, the head of US Pacific Air Forces, has said that China might do something “provocative” in Asia while the Western world is preoccupied with the Ukraine crisis.

“From the standpoint of will China see what’s happening in Europe and … try to do something here in the Indo-Pacific – absolutely yes, that’s a concern,” Wilsbach said, using an alternative term for the Asia-Pacific region.

Beijing has aligned itself with Moscow amid the current crisis.