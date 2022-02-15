US offers Ukraine $1bn loan guarantee: Live news

US offers financial support to embattled Ukraine economy as diplomatic efforts to avert crisis continue.

The United States has extended a $1 billion sovereign loan guarantee to Ukraine, as the build-up of Russian troops at the country’s borders weighs on its economy.

The offer comes amid frantic diplomacy to try and avert conflict in Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expected in Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is also due to visit Belgium – where he’ll meet NATO allies – Lithuania and Poland, a day after Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held out the hope for diplomacy after urging Putin to continue talks.

Tuesday, February 15

21 mins ago (05:12 GMT)

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida to call Zelenskyy

Japanese media is reporting that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone later.

There’s been no official confirmation of the call, which the media said would take place in the evening Japanese time.

Kishida has that Japan is “watching the situation with grave concern.”

1 hour ago (04:13 GMT)

US offers Ukraine $1bn loan guarantee

The United States is offering Ukraine a sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1bn to help its economy amid pressure from Russia’s military buildup.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the offer ”will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behaviour”.

The US issued three separate $1 billion sovereign loan guarantees to Ukraine between 2014 and 2016m and has also provided more than $2 billion in development assistance to Ukraine since 2014.

2 hours ago (03:46 GMT)

Japan warns of sanctions if Russia attacks

Japan could impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular press conference that while Japan is “strongly seeking” a diplomatic resolution it would take “appropriate steps, including possible sanctions, in response to what has actually happened, and in coordination with the G7 and international community.”

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Ukraine crisis. I’m Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

