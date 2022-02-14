Scholz heading to Kyiv, Moscow to try to defuse escalating tensions; US and Ukraine leaders reiterate their commitment to diplomacy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Ukraine in the latest diplomatic push aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion.

Monday’s visit comes as Western countries withdraw staff from their embassies in Kyiv, with many of them also urging their citizens to leave immediately.

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have reiterated their commitment to pursuing diplomacy to ease tensions, as Washington’s national security adviser warned that Moscow was looking to find a “pretext” for an attack.

Here are the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis:

10 mins ago (08:49 GMT)

Ukraine’s UK ambassador rows back NATO remarks

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom has clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance.

“We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians,” Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC in English. “It has nothing to do with NATO which is enshrined in the constitution.”

Prystaiko had earlier told the BBC that Kyiv was willing to be “flexible” over its goal to join the transatlantic military alliance, a move Putin has said would be a trigger for war.

19 mins ago (08:40 GMT)

Where are Russian troops stationed?

Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops and advanced weapons around Ukraine.

Al Jazeera has put together the following infographic demonstrating where Moscow has positioned its forces, both near the two countries’ shared border and in neighbouring Belarus, where Russia is staging joint military exercises with its ally.

25 mins ago (08:34 GMT)

Chinese embassy in Ukraine operating normally, foreign ministry says

China’s embassy in Ukraine is operating as normal, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has said.

Wang told a daily news briefing that the embassy will continue to provide consular protection for its citizens and has issued a notice asking Chinese nationals to closely monitor the situation on the ground.

1 hour ago (07:57 GMT)

Russia says ties with US are ‘on the floor’

Relations between Moscow and Washington are “lying on the floor”, the Kremlin says.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency there were certain channels for dialogue, one positive being that President Vladimir Putin and Biden have been in contact – the two spoke by phone on Saturday – but that ties in other areas were strained.

“The heads of state are in dialogue, there is dialogue on other fronts,” Peskov said. “But on the rest, unfortunately, in bilateral relations one can only talk about negatives. We are at a very, very low point.”

2 hours ago (07:19 GMT)

Ukraine demands meeting with Russia over troop build-up

Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting with Russia and dozens of other European states to discuss Moscow’s build-up of forces along the two countries’ border.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Facebook late on Sunday that Russia had ignored a formal request for an explanation about why it had massed troops and military hardware around Ukraine.

“Ukraine is convening a meeting with Russia and all member states in the next 48 hours to discuss the reinforcement and movement of Russian forces along our border,” he wrote.

There was no immediate response from Moscow to Kuleba’s request.

2 hours ago (06:46 GMT)

Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war: Ambassador

Ukraine could drop its bid to join NATO to avoid war with Russia, the country’s ambassador to the UK has said, in what would amount to a major concession to Moscow in response to Russia’s military build-up.

Prystaiko told the BBC that Ukraine was willing to be “flexible” over its goal to join the transatlantic military alliance.

“We might – especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it,” he was quoted as saying.

Responding to the ambassador’s comments, Zelenskyy’s spokesman said Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO and the European Union are envisaged in its constitution and remain the absolute priority to the country.

2 hours ago (06:35 GMT)

German chancellor heads to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has landed in Kyiv before visiting Moscow on Tuesday.

The visit follows that of French President Emmanuel Macron last week, as Russian troops mass on Ukraine’s borders.

“In the event of a military aggression against Ukraine that threatens its territorial integrity and sovereignty, that will lead to tough sanctions that we have carefully prepared and which we can immediately put into force,” Scholz said before his departure.

2 hours ago (06:30 GMT)

War can start ‘at any time’: US

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, has said an invasion could begin “any day now”.

“We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window,” Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.