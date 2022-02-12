Police begin operation to clear demonstrators blocking a bridge linking Canada to the US after a court order to end the blockade took effect.

Canadian police say they are enforcing a court order to clear protesters occupying a key bridge on the Canada-US border, after a judge granted an injunction to end the blockade by people opposing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The police action on Saturday comes after demonstrators blocked the Ambassador Bridge, a vital link between Windsor, Ontario, prompting calls from US President Joe Biden to end the blockade. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised Biden quick action to end the crisis.

On Friday, a judge granted an injunction to end the occupation, while the province of Ontario declared an emergency.

Hello, I'm Mersiha Gadzo and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of Canada's truck protesters.

50 seconds ago (15:39 GMT)

‘There is talk of overthrowing the government’: Reporter

Judy Trinh, reporter for broadcaster CBC told Al Jazeera from Ottawa that what began as a protest movement to end COVID-19 restrictions has evolved into “talk of overthrowing the government” in the capital.

“They wanted to end vaccine mandates, they wanted to end restrictions for truckers; in order to work in Canada they had to get vaccinated, and that was also a restriction in the US,” Trinh said.

“That’s what it began with. But now there is talk of overthrowing the government here in the parliament. It is anti-government, and it is also highly motivated by forces who want to destabilise this democracy.”

24 mins ago (15:16 GMT)

More protests expected elsewhere in Canada

More protests are expected today in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Local police said officers are stationed at entrances to the city to ensure traffic can flow freely.

Protests are also expected in Toronto, Ontario, the financial capital.

30 mins ago (15:10 GMT)

Live video from the Ambassador Bridge

Isabelle Rivo, social media contributor for Rebel News is live streaming on Twitter from the scene at Ambassador Bridge:

40 mins ago (14:59 GMT)

‘Protesters are agreeing to leave’: Journalist

Glen McGregor, journalist for broadcaster CTV news has said that “protesters are agreeing to leave”.

“Just trucks and SUVs driving away, so far,” he wrote on Twitter.

45 mins ago (14:55 GMT)

Paris police disperse COVID protesters near Arc de Triomphe

Meanwhile in Paris, police have thrown volleys of tear gas grenades near the Arc de Triomphe monument to disperse protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions.

They also sprayed demonstrators in a separate march on the other side of the city.

Paris police intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital, in defiance of a police order, to take part in protests inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy”.

55 mins ago (14:45 GMT)

Protesters seen dismantling main encampment: Reporter

Jacob Lorinc, reporter for the Toronto Star daily newspaper has said on Twitter that protesters have begun dismantling their main encampment.

There are some 40 protesters remaining at the site, along with “three long-haul trucks blocking the entrance and about a dozen pickup trucks,” he wrote.

“There are two snipers on the roof of the border customs building,” Lorinc said.

1 hour ago (14:34 GMT)

‘Blockades must stop’: Minister

Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said that the “illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains & manufacturing.

“They’re hurting Canadian families, workers & businesses,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Glad to see the Windsor Police & its policing partners commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. These blockades must stop.”

1 hour ago (14:21 GMT)

Windsor police starting ‘enforcement’

The Windsor police say an operation has begun with its “policing partners” to remove demonstrators at the Ambassador Bridge.

“We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully,” it said. “Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time.”