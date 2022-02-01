Following a tense UNSC meeting on Ukraine, Blinken and Lavrov will make another attempt at diplomacy.

Washington and Moscow’s top diplomats plan to talk by phone on the Ukraine crisis in another attempt at diplomacy.

The call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, expected later on Tuesday, comes a day after a fractious United Nations Security Council meeting in New York.

Washington’s ambassador to the council warned the situation in Europe is “urgent and dangerous”, while Moscow’s envoy accused the US and its Western allies of “whipping up tensions”.

Russia has fuelled fears of war by massing more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border but says it has no plans to invade. Instead, it accuses NATO of undermining the region’s security and wants the alliance to withdraw from Eastern Europe and block Ukraine from membership.

The US and NATO have ruled out these demands.

Here are all the latest updates:

24 mins ago (10:17 GMT)

Blinken-Lavrov talks

The phone call between Blinken and Lavrov is expected to take place at mid-morning local time in Washington, DC.

The pair last spoke on January 21 at a face-to-face meeting in Geneva, during which they failed to reach an agreement on deescalating the Ukraine crisis.

Their high-level meeting took place before the US and NATO had submitted their counterproposals to Russia’s security demands.

31 mins ago (10:10 GMT)

Warsaw prepared to supply Ukraine with military aid, Polish PM says

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says Warsaw is ready to supply Ukraine with military aid including ammunition and various types of drones.

“We stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian neighbors in light of the threat they are now facing from Russia. However, solidarity and words are not enough today; now they need to be forged into action,” Morawiecki told a briefing for the media in the Polish capital.

“For this and other reasons, which are related to the very threatening military situation, which, unfortunately, has developed there, we are also ready to hand over defensive weapons.”

40 mins ago (10:01 GMT)

UK PM to visit Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Kyiv in a demonstration of support for Ukraine, his office says.

Johnson will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during Tuesday’s trip and urged Russia to “step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution” prior to departing London.

“It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it,” he said in a statement.

58 mins ago (09:43 GMT)

Zelenskyy pledges to expand Ukrainian army

Ukraine will increase the size of its armed forces by 100,000 people over three years, Zelenskyy says.

Addressing Ukraine’s parliament, the president told legislators to stay united and not sow panic about the threat of a Russian military offensive.

He also said he hoped the date of another round of peace talks with Russia, France and Germany would be agreed soon.

Ukraine also enlarged its military following Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

1 hour ago (09:25 GMT)

‘We are not going to back away’: Russia’s US embassy

Russia’s embassy in Washington says Moscow will not back down in the face of sanctions threats from the US and its Western allies over Ukraine.

“We are not going to back away and stand at attention, listening to the threats of US sanctions,” the embassy said in a post on Facebook, adding that it is “Washington, not Moscow, that generates tensions”.

2 hours ago (09:00 GMT)

UK reiterates sanctions warning

The UK has again warned the Russian president.

“The critical message that Vladimir Putin needs to be getting and is getting because of the role that this prime minister has taken is: There will be severe economic costs if he pursues an invasion of Ukraine,” UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio.

Johnson was expected to call Putin on Monday but was mired in scandal at home after a report into alleged lockdown-breaking parties was published.

Asked if the prime minister cancelled the call with Putin, Raab said he did not know the details, as a government statement said on Tuesday: “In an important week for diplomacy, the PM will step up diplomatic efforts and hopes to speak President Putin and other leaders this week.”

2 hours ago (08:45 GMT)

Russia denies replying to US counter-proposals

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has denied reports that Moscow gave the US a written response to Washington’s counter-proposals on its security demands, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

A State Department spokesperson said on Monday that the US has received a written follow-up from Russia on the matter.

Russia has fuelled fears of war by massing more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border [File: AP]