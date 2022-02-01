At least 11 killed in Ecuador capital floods, landslide

Quito officials say rainfall in one sector was highest since 2003, pouring 75 litres of rain per square metre.

Massive flooding in Ecuador’s capital and a resulting landslide have killed at least 11 people, according to authorities in Quito.

The floods on Monday were caused by heavy rains on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the city.

Local authorities said in a statement that 75 litres of rain per square metre fell in the La Gasca sector, the highest since 2003. Weather forecasts had predicted just 2 litres per square meter.

A video posted online by local emergency services showed a deluge of mud, water and rocks sweep down an avenue in the city, washing away cars as it flooded houses and streets. Parts of Quito were also left without power after electrical poles were brought down by the deluge.

🚨Debido al aluvión en el sector de la Gasca, desde la Sala de Operaciones se coordinó el despacho de recursos de @BomberosQuito, @CruzPichincha, @Salud_CZ9, @PoliciaEcuador.

Personal de @AMT_Quito informa que existen vías cerradas. ⚠️

Al momento, se reportan 3 fallecidos. pic.twitter.com/TXiKO9HWl2 — ECU 911 Quito (@ECU911Quito) February 1, 2022

The torrential downpour also caused a water collection structure to overflow, sending a deadly stream down a nearby hillside onto a sports ground where several people were practising, authorities said at a virtual news conference.

The city authorities said that residents in affected areas had been moved to eight emergency shelters.

Meanwhile, the National Police of Ecuador said they dispatched both Special Operations Group and an Intervention and Rescue Group to assist with recovery efforts, the minister of interior tweeted.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing early on Tuesday.

People remove debris during the search of victims after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Quito [API/AFP]

Heavy rains have hit 22 of Ecuador’s 24 provinces since October, leaving at least 18 dead and 24 injured, according to the National Risk Management Service.

Scientists have said climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rains around the world, with the warmer atmosphere holding more water.