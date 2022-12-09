World Cup

Fixtures
News|Qatar World Cup 2022

Which managers have resigned, been sacked after World Cup exits?

Failure to meet a nation’s expectations can cost a World Cup manager their job.

luis enrique
Luis Enrique was sacked after Spain were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the last 16 [Odd Andersen / AFP]
By Nils Adler
Published On 9 Dec 2022

With the weight of a whole nation resting on their shoulders, the World Cup can be a cut-throat football tournament for managers and coaches.

The World Cup 2022 is no exception.

This year’s tournament has already produced its fair share of upsets. As a result, there have already been a few managerial casualties.

Here are the managers who have left their posts:

Mexico: Gerardo Martino

The Argentinian coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who had previously managed Barcelona and Argentina, resigned after Mexico’s disastrous group-stage exit. El Tri played out a goalless draw with Poland in their opener, followed by a 2-0 loss to Argentina. Mexico finally scored in their final game against Saudi Arabia, winning 2-1, but it was not enough to progress to the last 16.

Gerardo Martino
Mexico only scored two goals in three World Cup games [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]

The last time Mexico had qualified for the tournament but failed to make it out of the knockout stage was in 1976.

After the match, Martino said, “As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness; I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.”

Martino had managed Mexico since January 2019 after winning the MLS Cup with Atlanta United.

“My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle, and there is nothing more to be done.” ~ Gerardo “Tata” Martino

Belgium: Roberto Martinez

The former Everton manager left his role as Belgium’s manager after they crashed out of the group stages despite heading into the tournament ranked second in the world.

The Spaniard has since claimed it was not a reaction to the loss, stating, “the decision was taken just before the World Cup, I always work towards the long-term projects and they need to be set in advance”.

Martinez took over the national side in 2016 and guided the Red Devils to third place in the 2018 World Cup and the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Ghana: Otto Addo

The former Ghanaian international confirmed he would leave his role after his side finished bottom of the group despite some impressive performances.

Ghana picked up a win against South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay. After their exit, Addo stated that it was a decision made before the tournament. Addo will return to his role as talent coach at German club Borussia Dortmund where he spent part of his career as a player.

“From the day I started I said if we qualified I would resign after the World Cup, even if we are champions” ~ Otto Addo

Addo
Otto Addo took over as Ghana manager in March 2022 [John Sibley/Reuters]

South Korea: Paulo Bento

The former Portuguese international ended his four-year tenure as South Korea’s manager after their last-16 exit to Brazil. South Korea drew with Uruguay, lost to Ghana and beat Portugal, securing four points in the group stage and qualification to the last 16.

However, Brazil ran rampant in the first half of their last-16 game, firing four past Kim Seung-gyu in goal.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 South Korea coach Paulo Bento is shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Paulo Bento was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during South Korea’s clash with Ghana [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

 

Spain: Luis Enrique

The Spanish Football Association announced that Luis Enrique would be replaced by Spain under-21 manager Luis de la Fuente just two days after their shock World Cup exit to Morocco.

The former Barcelona manager had guided La Roja to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and the final of the Nations League in 2021.

Spain coach Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique has enjoyed two stints as Spain manager since 2018 [Sorin Furcoi/ Al Jazeera]

Enrique took to social media following the announcement and thanked the FA, the players and the fans as he wished his replacement, De la Fuente, success in the role.

Source: Al Jazeera