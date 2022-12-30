Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 310
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 310th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 30 Dec 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Friday, December 30.
Fighting
- Shortly after 2am, Kyiv’s city government issued an alert on its Telegram channel calling on residents to proceed to shelters, as air raid sirens sounded. Olekskiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv region, said an “attack by drones” was under way.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address on Thursday night, said air commands in central, southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones. Officials had earlier said more than 120 missiles were fired during Thursday’s assault.
- More than 18 residential buildings and 10 critical infrastructure installations were destroyed in the latest attacks, the defence ministry said in a statement. Waves of Russian air raids in recent months targeting energy infrastructure have left millions without power and heating in often freezing temperatures.
- The Belarusian defence ministry said its air defences had downed a Ukrainian S-300 missile in a field, during one of Russia’s largest missile attacks against Ukraine since the start of the war.
Diplomacy
- United States President Joe Biden signed a $1.66 trillion spending bill that includes emergency support for Ukraine and US allies.
- Belarus summoned Ukraine’s envoy to its foreign office to register a protest over the S-300 missile it claimed to have shot down.
- There are no particular signs that Russia wants peace in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, urging continued international backing for Kyiv.
- Zelenskyy told the country’s parliament to remain united and praised Ukrainians for helping the West “find itself again”.
- The Kremlin rejected Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan, reiterating that proposals to end the conflict must accept Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions: Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhia in the south.
- The United Kingdom said it has given Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors and 100 kits to deactivate bombs to help clear minefields in the latest instance of military support for the country in the conflict with Russia.
Source: Reuters