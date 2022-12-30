Attack in eastern Syria kills 10 oil workers: state media

The SANA news agency said that the attack targeted buses transporting workers in Deir Az Zor.

An attack in eastern Syria killed 10 oil field workers, state news agency SANA has reported.

“Two others have been wounded in a terrorist attack that targeted three buses transporting workers from al-Taim oil field in Deir Az Zor” province, the report said on Friday.

SANA did not provide any information on the nature of the attack or who may be behind it, but a British-based war monitor accused “cells of the Islamic State group”, referring to ISIL (ISIS) of carrying out the assault near the oil field.

“The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group’s militants shot at them,” Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

More to follow.