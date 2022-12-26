South Korea fires warning shots as North’s drones enter airspace

South Korea has reportedly fired warning shots after North Korea violated its airspace by sending in drones.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday.

It is the first time North Korean drones have entered South Korean airspace since 2017.

The Newsis News Agency reported that a South Korean KA-1 fighter jet was involved in an accident while scrambling to counter North Korea’s drones.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, according to South Korea’s military, after a joint air drill by South Korea and the United States a few days earlier.

