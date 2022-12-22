Biden warns Americans to take ‘dangerous’ winter storm seriously

The president urges people to heed warnings of local authorities as snow and frigid temperatures move across the US ahead of Christmas.

US President Joe Biden has urged Americans to exercise caution this holiday weekend as freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall are hitting large portions of the country.

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, Biden said that anyone planning to travel for the Christmas holiday should do so immediately because the massive winter storm could complicate travel and make it riskier.

“It’s dangerous and threatening,” the president said. “It’s really very serious weather. and it goes from Oklahoma all the way to Wyoming and Maine, … so I encourage everyone to please heed local warnings.”

Earlier, I gathered my team for a briefing on the extreme cold and storms we’re seeing across America. I urge everyone to follow the warnings of local officials – go to https://t.co/VsGFYDDJSt for more information. I stand ready to help communities with whatever they'll need. pic.twitter.com/eLEi2VoF8b — President Biden (@POTUS) December 22, 2022

Temperatures already have started to drop across the United States. The National Weather Service reported that the central High Plains, a region that includes portions of Western and Midwestern states, plunged by about 10C (50F) in the span of several hours.

About 135 million people, or 40 percent of the US population, are under wind chill advisories.

Other parts of the country, such as the Great Lakes region, are facing intense wind and blizzard conditions. The East Coast is predicted to receive about 5cm (2 inches) of rain and a flash freeze while frigid cold and fierce winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour (60 miles per hour) are expected as far south as the US border with Mexico.

The storm poses a special risk for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those living without shelter.

In the southern Texas city of El Paso and across the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, migrants and refugees hoping to seek asylum in the US have been sleeping outside or trying to find beds in shelters.

The bad weather is coinciding with what is typically one of the busiest periods of travel in the US. Millions of people are flying, driving and taking other means of transportation to visit friends and family over the Christmas weekend.

The American Automobile Association predicted that nearly 113 million people would travel at least 80km (50 miles) from their homes for the holidays, and six percent are expected to travel by air.

According to the FlightAware website, more than 1,400 US flights had been cancelled as of Thursday morning because of the winter storm.

Authorities have expressed concern about the possibility of power failures and have said people should reconsider travel plans if possible.

“This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range,” according to an online post by the National Weather Service in Minnesota, where transportation and patrol officials reported dozens of crashes and vehicles off the road.