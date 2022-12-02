World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?
The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be do-or-die.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has already registered some historic upsets, is set to enter the round of 16 – the first of the knock-out phases of the tournament.
Sixteen of the 32 teams who qualified for the tournament will proceed to the next round. Of that number, 14 have already qualified, with two more hoping to join that contingent after this weekend’s round of games.
So who is playing, where and when?
Saturday, December 3:
Netherlands vs USA
6pm (15:00 GMT)
Khalifa International Stadium
Argentina vs Australia
10pm (19:00 GMT)
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Sunday, December 4
France vs Poland
6pm (15:00 GMT)
Al Thumama Stadium
England vs Senegal
10pm (19:00 GMT)
Al Bayt Stadium
Monday, December 5
Japan vs Croatia
6pm (15:00 GMT)
Al Janoub Stadium
TBD: First place Group G (Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, Serbia) vs second place Group H (Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, Uruguay)
10pm (19:00 GMT)
Stadium 974
Monday, December 6
Morocco vs Spain
6pm (15:00 GMT)
Education City Stadium
TBD: First place Group H vs Second place Group G
10pm (19:00 GMT)
Lusail Iconic Stadium