World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be do-or-die.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has already registered some historic upsets, is set to enter the round of 16 – the first of the knock-out phases of the tournament.

Sixteen of the 32 teams who qualified for the tournament will proceed to the next round. Of that number, 14 have already qualified, with two more hoping to join that contingent after this weekend’s round of games.

So who is playing, where and when?

Saturday, December 3:

Netherlands vs USA

6pm (15:00 GMT)

Khalifa International Stadium

Argentina vs Australia

10pm (19:00 GMT)

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Sunday, December 4

France vs Poland

6pm (15:00 GMT)

Al Thumama Stadium

England vs Senegal

10pm (19:00 GMT)

Al Bayt Stadium

Monday, December 5

Japan vs Croatia

6pm (15:00 GMT)

Al Janoub Stadium

TBD: First place Group G (Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, Serbia) vs second place Group H (Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, Uruguay)

10pm (19:00 GMT)

Stadium 974

Monday, December 6

Morocco vs Spain

6pm (15:00 GMT)

Education City Stadium

TBD: First place Group H vs Second place Group G

10pm (19:00 GMT)

Lusail Iconic Stadium