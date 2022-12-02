Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana

Uruguay eliminated in group stage despite defeating Ghana 2-0 with goals by Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Uruguay have been eliminated from the football World Cup in Qatar in the group stage, despite a 2-0 victory over Ghana.

In a thrilling final group game on Friday, Ghana’s Andre Ayew missed a penalty before Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored a brace in the first half.

But in the other Group H match, South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 to progress to the elimination rounds over Uruguay on goal difference.

Portugal topped the group with seven points, followed by South Korea and Uruguay with four, and Ghana with three.

