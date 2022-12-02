Swiss World Cup delight after five goal thriller with Serbia

Switzerland have qualified for the Round of 16 after beating Serbia 3-2 in a thrilling final group stage match.

There were first-half goals from Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo for Switzerland. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic scored for Serbia as the teams headed into the break level on goals.

Remo Freuler made it 3-2 early in the second half as Switzerland began to take hold of the chaotic match.

Brazil topped the group despite losing 1-0 to Cameroon. Switzerland secured the second spot with six points.

