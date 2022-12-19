Three Jordanian police killed during raid on hideout in Maan

Police officers died during a raid on the suspected killers of a senior Jordanian police officer who died during clashes on Friday.

Three Jordanian police personnel were killed in a raid on the hideout of the suspected killers of a policeman in the southern city of Maan, a police statement said.

The police said one of the suspects believed to be a fighter was killed on Monday. The statement gave no further details.

A senior police officer had been killed in clashes with demonstrators in Maan on Friday, during protests over high fuel prices that have spread to several cities across Jordan.

More to follow.