World Cup 2022 closing ceremony set to be ‘A Night To Remember’

Almost 90,000 are expected to attend Sunday’s closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium followed by the France-Argentina match.

After a month of football – and a total of 63 matches – the Qatar 2022 World Cup is slated to draw to a close on Sunday evening.

Before France and Argentina square off in the World Cup Final, the 88,000 expected fans in attendance at Lusail Iconic Stadium will be treated to the tournament’s closing ceremony, which FIFA has dubbed “A Night to Remember”.

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium

When: 4:30pm (13:30 GMT)

How long: 15 minutes

What to expect: “A Night to Remember” kicks off at Lusail Stadium on Sunday and aims to match the World Cup’s dazzling opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium last month.

The 15-minute ceremony will “reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music”, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

Gates at Lusail Iconic Stadium open at 2pm (11:00 GMT). The France-Argentina World Cup Final is scheduled for 6pm (15:00 GMT).

Who is performing? FIFA has promised a “mashup of songs” from the World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack.

🤩 Sunday will be A Night to Remember! Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we'll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DUQSkNqtYj — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

Qatari songwriter Aisha will kick things off by performing the tournament’s theme song “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” with American-Nigerian singer Davido.

The duo’s performance will be followed by Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna and French rapper Gims’s collaboration “Arhbo”.

Moroccan-Canadian singer Nora Fatehi, Emirati pop star Balqees, Iraqi musician Rahma Riad and Moroccan vocalist Manal will conclude performances with “Light the Sky”.