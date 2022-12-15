Irish soldier killed after UN convoy attacked in Lebanon

The Irish soldier was serving on a peacekeeping mission when the convoy came under small arms fire.

An Irish soldier has been killed on a United Nations peackeeping mission after a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland’s defence forces have said in a statement.

Another member of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is in a serious condition having undergone surgery following the incident late on Wednesday, the statement said. Two other soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

“It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann (the Irish defence forces) can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night,” the defence forces said.

