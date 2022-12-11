Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 291
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 291st day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 11 Dec 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, December 11:
Fighting
- Ukraine attacked Russian-occupied Melitopol, a strategically located city in the country’s southeast. The Russian-installed administration said a missile attack killed two people and injured 10, while the exiled mayor said many “invaders” were killed.
- All non-critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian port of Odesa was without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, leaving 1.5 million people without electricity, officials said.
- Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa’s regional administration, has denied that any officials had called for evacuation. He said a Facebook post to that effect, which has since been deleted, was being investigated by Ukraine’s security services as “an element of the hybrid war” by Russia.
Diplomacy
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine and shows no restraint in his brutality, but it is still important to keep contacts open in case a moment arrives to end the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
- US officials barred Russian diplomats from visiting the graves of Soviet servicemen at a cemetery on a military base in Alaska, Russian state agency TASS reported.
- Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a “dependent dictatorship” like Belarus, the wife of jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski said upon receiving the prize on his behalf, speaking his words.
- Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, said he wished her good luck on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi where they were exchanged on Thursday.
Economy, grain
- Traders have no plans to suspend grain shipments from Ukraine’s Odesa Black Sea ports due to the latest Russian attack on the region’s energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solky said.
- A dozen countries, including Belgium, Italy, Poland and Slovenia, have made a push to “significantly” lower a planned European Union cap on gas prices, as the bloc struggles to strike a deal on the measure.
- The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine’s Kherson region says it has begun changing locally circulated Ukrainian hryvnia currency into Russian roubles, with hryvnia circulation in Moscow-controlled areas of the region to end on January 1.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies