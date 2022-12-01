Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to book place in World Cup last 16

Wild celebrations at Al Thumama Stadium after Atlas Lions progress to the next stage of the tournament in Qatar.

Morocco have progressed to the last 16 at the World Cup for the second time in their history after defeating Canada 2-1 at the football tournament in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions’ only other trip past the group stage was in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco in the fourth minute after a bad error by Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the winger to shoot the ball into an empty goal. Youssef En-Nesyri added a second in the 23rd, setting off wild celebrations among the Morocco fans who packed Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.

But Nayef Aguerd’s own-goal just before halftime made it 2-1 and lifted Canada enough for them to put pressure on Morocco in search of an equalising goal for most of the second half.

Canada came agonisingly close when a header from captain Atiba Hutchinson, who came on as a second-half substitute, bounced off the crossbar and onto the goal-line.

The final whistle sent Morocco players storming out on the pitch to celebrate, as their supporters in the stands jumped and hugged each other.

“I have no words, just so many feelings,” Morocco fan Malek Alami told Al Jazeera at Al Thumama Stadium, describing the win as one of the “happiest moments” in his life.

“This is an incredible achievement for us. It will really unite our country,” the 37-year-old from Fez said. “The party will continue until Fajr (morning Muslim prayer),” he added.

A draw would also have been enough for Morocco to advance.

In the end, they topped Group F on seven points, two ahead of 2018 runners-up Croatia, who also go through in second place with five points.

Belgium, ranked second in the world before the tournament, disappointed by gathering just four points and finishing third.

Canada, which will co-host the next World Cup in 2026 with the United States and Mexico, ultimately lost all three of its games in Qatar, matching its three defeats at its only other World Cup appearance in 1986.