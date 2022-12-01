Ecstatic fans see World Cup win not for Morocco ‘but all Arabs’

Morocco make it into the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and only for the second time in their history.

Doha, Qatar – There’s only one show at Al Thumama stadium – it’s the Lions de l’Atlas (Atlas Lions).

After what can only be described as a highly spirited competition with plenty of fouls, Sara Sulaiman from Morocco says she is “euphoric” as Morocco progressed to the round of 16, beating Canada 2-1, with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri proving to be enough for qualification.

This is the first time since 1986 that the North African nation has made it through to the knockout stage of the tournament. It’s also the only Arab country out of four to do so in 2022.

“I’m not just over the moon, I’m way over it. It is an incredible achievement for our small nation,” Sulaiman tells Al Jazeera.

The 28-year-old Moroccan from Fez says she thinks the Atlas Lions “definitely” have a chance to make it further in the tournament.

“I think we can win more – maybe even the tournament,” she says, laughing loudly, and then adds that no matter what happens now, she is “very proud” of the team.

“They have already made us so happy. I don’t want to put more pressure,” she says.

Malek Alami, a Moroccan from Marrakesh, says today’s win was the “happiest moment in his life”.

“I have no words, just so many feelings – all happy ones. This is an incredible achievement for us,” Alami says, and adds that the qualification will “unite our country”.

The 37-year-old tourism coordinator says there will be nonstop celebrations back home.

“The party will continue until Fajr [the dawn prayer for Muslims], today,” Alami says.

Many supporters stayed on after the game and continued their celebrations outside the gates of the stadium.

“Always Morocco,” they cheered as they laughed with friends and family, and of course, took selfies to mark the historic occasion.

Hundreds of revellers gathered near the FIFA music stage, many carrying their children on their shoulders, shouting out “Viva la Maghreb”, or “Long Live Morocco”.

On the pitch, the Moroccan players held up the Palestinian flag in solidarity with the occupied country, something that fans have also done throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, fans of the Great White North were less buoyant as they resigned themselves to their team’s exit from the tournament after losing both of their previous games.

“I think it was a good game. It’s not fun to lose,” Kelly White, 44, tells Al Jazeera.

“But this tournament for us was to show the world we are [a football] nation. We can compete at the highest level,” she adds. “Hopefully we will be better in 2026 when Canada will be the host. I can’t wait!”

Even before kickoff, the atmosphere at the nearly 45,000-capacity venue was electrifying.

Moroccan fans, who have been exuberant in their support for their national team throughout the tournament, slowly made their way into the venue in several large groups, singing and dancing to Arab and French songs, including Algerian singer Khaled’s C’est la vie, to uplift the mood.

Once the game started, every move forward by the Atlas Lions was cheered with thunderous roars. The North African supporters jeered and booed loudly each time their team was fouled.

“This is a huge win, not just for Morocco but all Arabs,” Mohammed Hisham from Marrakesh tells Al Jazeera.

“All my friends from Tunisia or Lebanon or Qatar are behind us,” the 36-year-old, who lives in Doha, adds.

“The World Cup being in the Middle East is already a major achievement – now this qualification, it’s remarkable.”