China accuses UK of ‘gross interference’ over Taiwan visit

China calls British politicians’ trip to deepen ties with Taiwan a ‘flagrant violation’ of its one-China policy.

China has accused a committee of British legislators visiting Taiwan of “gross interference” in its internal affairs and warned that it could be “met with forceful responses”.

The ongoing visit to Taiwan by members of the British Foreign Affairs committee is a “flagrant violation” of the one-China principle, said the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom, in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

China claims Taiwan, a democratic self-ruled island, as its own territory and part of what it calls its “one China” policy. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

“The Chinese side urges the UK side to abide by its commitment, stop any actions that violate the one-China principle, and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs,” the embassy’s spokesperson said in the statement.

“Moves of the UK side that undermine China’s interests will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side.”

The visit sent the wrong signal to those who want Taiwan to be independent, the statement said.

Embassy spokesperson on the visit to Taiwan by a delegation of the House of Commons of the UK Parliamenthttps://t.co/ZasIiKSDDY pic.twitter.com/Oo2daJD2A6 — Chinese Embassy in UK (@ChineseEmbinUK) December 1, 2022

The British lawmakers met with Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang on Thursday and are scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-Wen on Friday.

The visit is part of the committee’s work in studying the shift in foreign policy towards the Indo-Pacific region, which the British government has considered an economic and diplomatic priority since leaving the European Union.

Committee members did not immediately respond to a request for comment on China’s accusations.

“We look forward to continuing to deepen the friendly and cooperative relations between Taiwan and the UK through this face-to-face exchange, and to continue to work together for the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” Tsai’s office said.

In August, the then-speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan, triggering a significant crisis between China and the United States.