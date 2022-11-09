Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 259
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 259th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 9 Nov 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Wednesday, November 9.
Fighting
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his forces will not yield “a single centimetre” in battles for control of the eastern Donetsk region while Russian-installed officials described Ukrainian forces moving into one southern town with tanks.
- In Donetsk, the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka are witnessing the heaviest fighting in the country since Russian forces invaded in late February.
- Russian artillery hit more than 30 settlements in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and in Zaporizhia region, Russian-installed authorities forced residents to accept Russian passports after seizing their Ukrainian documents.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now fighting with combat units in Ukraine.
Diplomacy
- Ukraine’s main condition for entering negotiations with Russia on ending the war is the return of all captured Ukrainian land.
- A senior presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Ukraine has never refused to negotiate with Russia and was ready for talks with a future leader – but not with Putin. His comments followed a Washington Post report saying the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukrainian leaders to signal an openness to negotiate.
- Turkey conveyed its request for Sweden to work towards countering “terrorism” threats, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Ankara is demanding the extradition of Kurdish rebels before lifting a veto on the country’s application to join NATO.
- Ukraine wants this month’s G20 summit to address the plight of thousands of its children it says have been deported to Russia, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said, adding “the removal of children continues”.
- Zelenskyy addressed the COP27 climate talks saying a fast-heating world “cannot afford a single gunshot”, adding “there can be no effective climate policy without peace”.
Economy
- India will continue buying Russian oil as it is advantageous for the country, foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, during his first visit to Russia since it invaded Ukraine. The move counters Western efforts to cripple Russia’s economy with sanctions.
- “It is necessary that the grain agreement continues in the future” to guarantee world food security, Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies