UK minister Gavin Williamson, facing bullying allegation, resigns

British minister Gavin Williamson has tendered his resignation after allegations of bullying were levelled against him.

Williamson said on Tuesday that he has decided to step back from the government to enable him to “comply fully” with an investigation into his conduct.

The resignation comes after a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier in the day that more time was needed to consider allegations against Williamson, who was accused of bullying behaviour towards colleagues.

