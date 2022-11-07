French investigators head to Tanzania to help probe plane crash

The team of investigators includes technical advisers from Franco-Italian planemaker ATR, which made the crashed plane.

French air accident investigators are being deployed to Tanzania to assist in the investigation of a passenger plane crash that killed at least 19 people on Sunday.

A spokesperson for France’s BEA air accident investigation agency said on Monday that it was sending a team to Tanzania along with technical advisers from Franco-Italian planemaker ATR.

The plane, which crashed in Lake Victoria, was an ATR 42-500 turboprop made by the company.

Flight PW494, operated by Precision Air, hit the water during storms and heavy rain, state Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported. The tragedy happened while the plane was trying to land at a nearby airport, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the airline said.

Majaliwa said investigators had launched a probe into what had happened and experts say that could take months.

Under international rules, the locally-led investigation would usually include the participation of authorities in France, where the plane was designed, and Canada, where its Pratt & Whitney engines were developed.

ATR said it was “fully engaged to support the customer and the investigation”.