Performer Aaron Carter dies aged 34

Aaron Carter, brother of Nick of the Backstreet Boys, was found dead in the bathtub.

Rapper Aaron Carter, who started his career as a child performer, was found dead at the age of 34 at his home in southern California.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” his fiancee Melanie Martin said in a statement. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Martin asked for privacy during this difficult time. Carter was the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.

He performed as an opening act for Britney Spears, as well as his brother’s boy band, and recorded several hits including Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and I Want Candy.

Alejandra Parra, a deputy with the LA County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded at approximately 11am to reports of a medical emergency at Carter’s home in Lancaster in the US state of California.

On their arrival, deputies found a deceased person at the residence. Authorities later said a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in the home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The exact cause of death was not immediately known.

Carter released a gold-selling debut self-titled album in 1997. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000’s Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which produced hit singles including the title song and I Want Candy.

His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon. He also opened for the Backstreet Boys tour the same year.

The singer earned acting credits through his appearance on television shows including Lizzie McGuire. He starred alongside his brother Nick and their siblings BJ, Leslie, and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series House of Carters in 2006.