Somali troops overpower al-Shabab fighters to end hotel siege

Eight civilians and one soldier were killed during the siege and five other soldiers wounded, police spokesman says.

Somali security forces have stormed a hotel in the capital to end a near day-long siege by al-Shabab fighters who killed nine people at the building near the president’s residence in the capital, police said.

Gunfire crackled from inside the hotel on Monday as the special forces fought the rebels more than 12 hours after the armed group stormed the building in the centre of Mogadishu.

A police spokesperson said 60 civilians had been rescued, while a government minister said he and others had kicked down a door to escape after being caught in the hotel following evening prayers when a suicide bomber struck and the gun battle broke out.

The assault underscores the continuing ability of the al-Qaeda-allied group to stage deadly attacks with sometimes high casualties inside the city even as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government presses an offensive against them.

“The operation at the hotel Rose has been concluded,” Sadik Aden Ali, the police spokesperson said, referring to the Villa Rose hotel where the siege occurred.

Ali said the rebels had killed eight civilians and later added that one soldier had also died in the siege. Five soldiers were injured, he said.

Six al-Shabab fighters had been involved in the attack, with one blowing himself up and five shot dead by the security forces, Ali said.

Al-Shabab, which controls swathes of the country, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that it was targeting the nearby presidential palace.

The armed group, which is seeking to topple the government and establish its own rule, frequently stages attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

‘Bullets rained’

Government officials in Mogadishu often use the Villa Rose hotel for meetings. Some officials also live there.

Somalia’s environment minister Adam Aw Hirsi said the assault on the hotel, where he lives, began with a deafening explosion by a suicide bomber who was followed by fighters on foot to breach the perimeter of the heavily guarded hotel.

“I had exited the hotel mosque where we performed the evening prayer in congregation when the explosion hit. The roof of the VIP room I was in flew and glasses shattered far and wide,” Hirsi told Reuters.

“Then bullets rained in all directions,” he said, adding that he, a friend and another minister fled the building through a back exit. “Many people followed us to the exit, we broke the door with collective kicks and we exited to safety.”

Asked what the government would do next, he said there was no turning back and the government would “not let up the fight”.

Somalia government forces, supported by clan militias and, at times, African Union troops and United States air strikes, have made a number of battlefield gains in their offensive against al-Shabab over the last three months.

The US military has conducted several air strikes against al-Shabab this year, but it was not clear whether it was involved in Monday’s battle.

Despite being pushed back, al-Shabab has still been able to stage large attacks on both civilian and military targets.

In October two car bombs exploded at Somalia’s education ministry next to a busy market intersection, killing at least 120 people. It was the deadliest attack since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in October 2017, killing more than 500 people.

Somalia’s parliament said it had postponed a scheduled session for both of its houses on Monday as the siege unfolded.