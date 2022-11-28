Ghana triumph as South Korea almost stage comeback

Ghana overcome second-half comeback from South Korea in the second goal-heavy thriller of the day.

Ghana were able to overcome a spirited South Korean comeback, defeating them 3-2 in what has been the most exciting day of the 2022 World cup so far.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana a two-nil first-half lead on Monday at Education City Stadium, as they brushed aside some early pressure from South Korea.

South Korea fought back in the second half with two headers from Cho Guesung as they threatened to cause another incredible World Cup comeback.

However, Ghana were able to rely on Kudus once again, who popped up to drive a sidefooted effort in the corner in the 68th minute.

South Korea applied some heavy pressure in the final minutes, peppering the Ghanaian goal with dangerous crosses, but they could not find an equaliser.

Earlier in the day, Cameroon and Serbia shared points in an exhilarating 3-3 draw.

More to follow…