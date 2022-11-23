Luis Enrique’s side soar to the top of Group E after producing the most dominant display of the World Cup yet.

Spain began their World Cup in dazzling style on Wednesday night, thumping Costa Rica 7-0 in a record win that marked the most dominant display yet in this year’s tournament.

Midfielder Dani Olmo opened manager Luis Enrique’s side’s account in the 11th minute, marking the Spaniards’ 100th-ever World Cup goal and beginning a procession that was capped off by Alvaro Morata in the 92nd minute.

Ten minutes later, Marco Asensio timed a run into the box perfectly to connect powerfully with a Jordi Alba cross.

Ferran Torres then stroked home the first of his two goals from the penalty spot in the 31st minute, with the Barcelona winger claiming his second in the 54th minute when he took advantage of hesitant defending.

Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, struck with a perfectly hit volley in the 74th minute.

Substitutes Carlos Soler and Morata then rounded off the totally one-sided encounter as the game drew to a close.

