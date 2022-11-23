‘Less than 10’ dead after shooting at Walmart store in Virginia

Virginia’s Chesapeake police say several people have been killed, including the unidentified shooter.

Several people have been killed and others injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to police.

At about 10:12pm local time on Tuesday (03:12 GMT on Wednesday), Chesapeake police responded to reports of a shooting in Walmart that resulted in “less than 10” people dead, including the suspected gunman.

Public information officer Leo Kosinski declined to give the exact number. It was not clear if the shooter, who has not been identified, died because of self-inflicted injuries.

Kosinski said no shots were fired at police “to his knowledge”.

#UPDATE A Chesapeake police spokesperson tells us at this point he believes no more than 10 people have died. It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart super center checking for victims. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gZs4CDV0q8 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake said.

Walmart wrote early on Wednesday that it was “shocked at this tragic event”.

“We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates”.

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area’s top trauma centre, told local television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.

The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters news agency request for comment.