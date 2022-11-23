‘A privilege to be here’: Morocco and Croatia fans at Word Cup

The dancing Morocco fans outnumbered the Croatian fans as both their teams meet in Group F.

Emine al-Motakki never imagined he would one day attend a World Cup game, it’s not an opportunity everyone gets. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old French Moroccan physical therapist from Marseille was counting his blessings.

“It’s a privilege to be here,” he told Al Jazeera. “I have a good job … so I’m able to save well.”

Dressed in a Moroccan team jumpsuit with a lion mask, al-Motakki talked about the spiralling cost of living in both France and Morocco, where many are struggling to make ends meet. Managing to visit Qatar for the World Cup amid such global crises made the occasion even more special, he said, describing it as among the “best moments” of his life.

As crowds filled Al Bayt stadium for the Morocco-Croatia Group F match, al-Motakki’s colourful costume and mask made him a magnet for other fans, many of whom surrounded him for selfies – including a young child who initially seemed terrified by al-Motakki’s getup.

Back in France, the self-described football fanatic said, he attends all the Olympique de Marseille games and takes every opportunity to dress up for the occasion. “I like to make people happy,” al-Motakki said.

He’s also a fan of the French national team, so when when asked who would he support, he said it would be like “choosing between my mother and father.” On Wednesday though, he was all in for his country of origin.

Indeed, the venue and the area outside the stadium were dominated by fans of the Atlas Lions, as the Moroccan team are known.

Despite the heat, the stadium was filled with colour and excitement – a sea of red and green, the shades of the Moroccan flag, swept the stands: families with children, couples and groups of friends.

The crowd was welcomed by the Al Salam dabke group from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Moroccans rushed to take pictures with them while some held Palestine flags alongside the Moroccan one.

Nabeela from Rabat, and a Qatar resident, said she was “super proud” of her team making it to the World Cup. “I am very confident we will do well today,” said the 31-year-old who works in an energy company.

But regional camaraderie was also on display. Nabeela said she was “so happy for the Saudis”, and that their stunning upset against Argentina on Tuesday “will boost the confidence of our team as well”.

On Tuesday, Tunisia too surprised Denmark by holding them to a goalless draw.

Croatia there too

Meanwhile, the Croatian fans were in outnumbered Some were in custom-made white thobes decorated with red squares reminiscent of their national flag – perhaps their way to match and celebrate the occasion of the World Cup being held in an Arab country for the first time.

One couple Al Jazeera spoke to said they are having a “great time” in Qatar.

Maya, 56, and Davor, 61, said they have been living on a cruise ship that is docked at Doha.

“The security, hospitality … and transportation has been perfect,” Davor said. This tournament is their first time in the Middle East.

“I think it’s wonderful the World Cup is here in this region,” Maya said. “It is good for cultural exchange. People will be interested in travelling to other countries in the Gulf.”

Asked who will win today, Davor smiled saying he doesn’t want to “jinx it”. Then he opened up. “I think Croatia … it has a better team on paper.”

Meanwhile, al-Motakki said he is confident his team will be the victors. “It will be 2-1 … another upset.”