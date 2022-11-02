News|Entertainment

Three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido drowns

Fans and public figures offer condolences to the music star after his son drowns in the family pool.

Davido has not spoken publicly about his son's death, which occurred just two weeks after Ifeanyi's third birthday [Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters]
The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died in an apparent drowning in the the swimming pool at the singer’s house, according to police.

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at the residence in Lagos at the time his son, Ifeanyi, died on Monday night.

The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.

Authorities were interviewing eight of the pop star’s employees who were at the residence, he said.

Neither parent has spoken publicly about their son’s death, just two weeks after Ifeanyi’s third birthday.

The global award-winning musician, 29, got engaged to Rowland, a popular chef, in 2019. The couple had said recently that they plan to marry next year.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his condolences to Ifeanyi’s parents, tweeting that “death leaves a heartache no words can heal”.

Peter Obi, one of the leading contenders in Nigeria’s presidential election next year, said he cannot “begin to imagine the pains” both parents are going through.

“No parents deserve what they are going through right now,” Nigerian pop star Peter Okoye said of Davido and Rowland in an Instagram post.

In 2018, the one-year-old son of Nigerian music star D’Banj drowned in a pool at his home in the country’s commercial capital, Lagos.

Source: AP