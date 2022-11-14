Iran rockets hit Kurdish party HQ near Iraq’s Erbil, kill one

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps says the attack targeted ‘terrorist’ groups in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

At least one person has been killed after rockets fired by Iran hit the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish party in the Iraqi city of Koye, near Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

The attack on Monday also injured 10 others, according to the mayor of Koye, Tariq Haidari.

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency announced that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been behind the attack, which it said targeted “terrorist groups” with missiles and drones.

According to Kurdish security sources, drones targeted two bases for Iranian Kurdish dissidents near Erbil and Sulaimaniyah.

An Iranian Kurdish rights group said on Twitter that the IRGC targeted the Komala Party’s base in Sulaimaniyah with six drones and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan’s base in Koye with four missiles.

The IRGC has launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq since the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.

Amini’s death, which occurred after she had been detained by Iran’s so-called morality police, has led to weeks of protests.

Iran has accused Kurdish militants in northern Iraq of fomenting the unrest which has gripped the country.

In September, the IRGC issued a statement saying such operations would continue as long as the bases of “terrorist groups” were not removed and as long as regional authorities “do not act according to their commitments”.