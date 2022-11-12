Injured Dybala named in Argentina’s World Cup squad
Argentina has announced a World Cup squad that features Messi, Di Maria, Otamendi and surprisingly, an injured Dybala.
A confident Argentina team will be heading to Qatar in what looks to be Lionel Messi’s fifth and final World Cup. The South American powerhouse has not lost a match since their Copa América semi-final defeat to Brazil in 2019.
In 2022, La Albiceleste scored an incredible 21 goals while only conceding two. They also beat European champions Italy in La Finalissima earlier this year after winning the 2021 Copa América.
Given their success, it is perhaps unsurprising that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has named most of his regulars to this World Cup squad. He has even included Paulo Dybala, who is currently injured and has not featured for Roma since October.
Argentina will play Saudi Arabia in their opening match on November 22, before taking on Mexico and Poland.
The Argentina team in full:
Goalkeepers
- Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
- Franco Armani (River Plate)
- Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)
Defenders
- Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)
- Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)
- Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)
- German Pezzella (Real Betis)
- Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)
- Juan Foyth (Villarreal)
- Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)
- Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)
Midfielders
- Leandro Paredes (Juventus)
- Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)
- Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)
- Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)
- Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla)
- Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Forwards
- Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)
- Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Angel Di Maria (Juventus)
- Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)
- Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan)
- Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
- Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)