Kenyan court drops $60m corruption case against deputy president

A Kenyan court has allowed a request by public prosecutors to withdraw a 7.4 billion shillings ($60m) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing insufficient evidence.

Gachagua, a former lawmaker, was charged with corruption nine other people, last July. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“The application by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is hereby granted,” Victor Wakumile, the anti-corruption magistrate said in his ruling on Thursday. “The accused persons are hereby warned and informed that they may be re-arrested in the future under the same or similar charges,” he added.

Earlier this month, DPP Noordin Haji had asked the court to allow the withdrawal of corruption charges against Gachagua, citing a lack of evidence.

Under new President William Ruto’s government, prosecutors have withdrawn several cases against some of his allies on the same grounds.

In October, Haji applied to withdraw corruption charges against Aisha Jumwa, now a cabinet secretary, related to the embezzlement of 19 million shillings ($155,700). The public prosecutor also withdrew a case against ex-Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal, shortlisted for the position of principal secretary.

In a separate ruling in July, a Kenyan court ordered Gachagua to repay 202 million shillings ($1.65m), which it determined were the proceeds of corruption.

At the time, Gachagua said the verdict was intended to undermine his candidacy in the August 9 election on then-presidential candidate Ruto’s ticket.