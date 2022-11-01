Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 251
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 251st day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 1 Nov 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Tuesday, November 1.
Fighting
- Russia has fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities, including hydroelectric power stations, causing blackouts, mobile phone outages and reductions in water supplies.
- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russia attacked 10 regions and damaged 18 mostly energy-related facilities. Ukrainian police said 13 people had been injured in Monday’s raids.
- Russia has completed the partial military mobilisation announced in September, the defence ministry said.
- Moldova’s interior ministry has said missile debris landed in the northern Moldovan village of Naslavcea after a Russian attack was intercepted by air defences in Ukraine.
Trade
- Russia was not ending its participation in a deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but was, rather, suspending it, President Vladimir Putin said.
- A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, Odesa’s military administration said, despite Russia’s decision to suspend the accord.
- The Kremlin said it would be risky for Ukraine to continue exporting grain via the Black Sea now that Moscow has suspended its participation in the UN-brokered deal.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports because the shipments offered stability to world food markets.
- Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Moscow should re-evaluate the suspension of its participation in the grain deal.
- Putin said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey fairly quickly and predicted that many European customers would want to sign contracts.
Diplomacy
- The United Kingdom warned Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
- Norway said it would put its military on a raised level of alert from Tuesday.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies