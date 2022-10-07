Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 226
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 226th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 7 Oct 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Friday, October 7.
Fighting
- US President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons is the biggest such threat since the Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russia’s military leadership faced a rare domestic public backlash over the war in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian rescuers have found 11 bodies and rescued 21 people from the rubble of buildings destroyed in missile attacks in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in the southern region of the same name, the State Emergency Service said.
- A Ukrainian missile hit a bus in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, killing four and wounding three civilians, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported.
- Ukraine’s armed forces have advanced up to about 55km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said. Reuters could not independently verify the remarks.
- A Russian-backed official in Ukraine publicly criticised Putin’s “generals and ministers” for failing to understand the problems on the front lines.
Energy
- International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said the UN nuclear watchdog considered the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be a Ukrainian facility.
- A crime scene investigation of the damages on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines has strengthened suspicions of “gross sabotage”, Swedish security police said.
European Union leaders are meeting in Prague to try to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches.
Ramifications
- Putin said he expected sanctions pressure on the Russian economy to intensify, in televised remarks from a meeting with government officials.
- The Kremlin denied reports that 700,000 Russians have fled the country since the announcement of a mobilisation drive to call up hundreds of thousands to fight in Ukraine.
- US intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government authorised a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported.
Source: News Agencies