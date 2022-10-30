At least 40 people killed in bridge collapse in India

The 230-metre bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century and was recently reopened to the public after renovations.

At least 40 people were killed and dozens critically injured when a suspension bridge in India’s western Gujarat state collapsed.

More than 400 people were on the bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi on Sunday at the time of the collapse, local TV channel Zee News reported.

“At least 40 people have died so far and 30 others were injured,” said Brijesh Merja, a minister and legislator from Morbi. “Casualties may rise as rescue operations are ongoing.”

Footage broadcast by the TV channel showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

Press Trust of India news agency reported the bridge gave way as it could not handle the crowd on it.

The 230-metre historical bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit when the incident took place.

“He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected,” Modi’s office said.