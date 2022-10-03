Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 222
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 222nd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, October 3.
Lyman
- Ukraine claimed full control of Russia’s eastern logistics hub of Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain in weeks, setting the stage for further advances aimed at cutting Russia’s supply lines to its battered troops to a single route.
- Ukraine’s capture of a city within territory of Putin’s declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and can push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.
- The recapture of Lyman in the Donetsk region is a key factor for “further de-occupation” in the neighbouring Luhansk region, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said.
Fighting
- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he believes there has been a change in dynamics on the battlefield in Ukraine’s war.
The military commissar of Russia’s Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region’s governor said early on Monday.
Russian parliament
- Russia’s parliament is to consider on Monday bills and ratification treaties to absorb the occupied Ukrainian regions, the speaker of the lower house said.
Diplomacy
- Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks.
- EU leaders will discuss how to step up support for Ukraine and their joint next steps to tame soaring energy prices when they meet on Friday.
- US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met the Turkish president’s chief adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, in Istanbul and discussed “progress on NATO accession for Finland and Sweden”, the White House said.
Gas flows
- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the TASS news agency reported.
- Italian energy company Eni said it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russia’s Gazprom for delivery on Saturday, but the firms said they were working to fix this.
