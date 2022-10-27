Has Lebanon recognised Israel by striking a maritime border deal?

Prime Minister Yair Lapid says Beirut implicitly recognised Israel by signing the agreement, but Lebanon says nothing has changed.

Lebanon and Israel have officially approved a US-brokered deal that for the first time establishes their maritime border even though the two countries have no diplomatic relations and remain technically at war.

Months of indirect talks mediated by Amos Hochstein, the US envoy for energy affairs, resulted on Thursday in an unprecedented compromise between the neighbouring states, opening the possibility of energy explorations in 860sq km (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that is home to offshore gasfields.

If the Israeli side is to be believed, there is more to the deal than just a border agreement, but the Lebanese side has been quick to deny that.

Contrasting views

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office said the deal was a “political achievement” for the country because “it is not every day that an enemy state recognises the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community”.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun denied that anything essential had changed in relations with Israel. “Demarcating the southern maritime border is technical work that has no political implications,” he countered.

Beirut has sought to strike a balance between solving a decade-long dispute that prevented it from tapping into its offshore energy resources and avoiding any semblance of “normalisation” with Israel.

Israel and Lebanon have technically been at war for decades although the last major conflict was the 2006 Lebanon War. Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982 during the latter’s civil war and occupied Lebanese territory until 2000.

The method by which the deal was negotiated and signed highlights the absence of any formal ties between Israel and Lebanon. The agreement came in the form of a separate exchange of letters between the United States and Lebanon and between the US and Israel as well as letters from Lebanon and Israel to the United Nations marking their maritime coordinates.

Both Aoun and Lapid approved a final US letter in the morning and sent it to a Lebanese border town, Naqoura, where delegations signed the agreement in separate rooms.

What does the maritime border deal say?

The agreement does not include any formal recognition of Israel and is not equivalent to a peace deal.

It sets a border between Lebanese and Israeli waters for the first time, largely along a line of demarcation referred to as Line 23.

By tracing the line from the sea rather than land, the agreement avoids addressing the unresolved land border issue, which is much more complicated and lacks the urgency of the energy issue.

Under the terms of the deal, Israel receives full rights to explore the Karish field, which is estimated to have natural gas reserves of 68 billion cubic metres (2.4 trillion cubic feet).

Lebanon receives full rights in the nearby Qana field, but it agreed to allow Israel a share of the royalties through a side agreement with the French company TotalEnergies for the section of the field that extends beyond the agreed maritime border.

Critics of the deal have said it does little to address the issue of profit distribution. It defers agreeing on what royalties Israel will get from the Qana field to a future date.

Is a deal to normalise relations on the cards?