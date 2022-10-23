Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 242
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 242nd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 23 Oct 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, October 23.
Fighting
- Russian-installed authorities in occupied Kherson have urged residents to leave “immediately” amid fighting with Ukrainian forces.
- Russia says its forces prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the Kherson region, where it anticipates a wider Ukrainian counteroffensive.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s attacks on infrastructure were on a “very wide” scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.
- Presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said more than a million people were without power. Parts of Kyiv suffered power cuts into the evening, and a city official warned attacks could leave Ukraine’s capital without power and heat for “several days or weeks”.
- A former owner of a prestigious aircraft engine builder Motor Sich in central Ukraine, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, has been detained on treason charges, Ukrainian media reported, quoting security sources.
Diplomacy
- The Group of Seven industrial powers condemned Russia’s kidnapping of Ukrainian managers at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.
- Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced Moscow’s comments regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying the use of nuclear weapons was a “serious threat” to the peace and security of the international community.
- Iran strongly condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for a United Nations probe of accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine.
Source: News Agencies