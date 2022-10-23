News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 242

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 242nd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Rivne region, Ukraine October 22, 2022
Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities damaged by a Russian missile attack, in Rivne region, Ukraine October 22, 2022 [State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters]
Published On 23 Oct 2022

Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, October 23.

Fighting

  • Russian-installed authorities in occupied Kherson have urged residents to leave “immediately” amid fighting with Ukrainian forces.
  • Russia says its forces prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the Kherson region, where it anticipates a wider Ukrainian counteroffensive.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s attacks on infrastructure were on a “very wide” scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.
  • Presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said more than a million people were without power. Parts of Kyiv suffered power cuts into the evening, and a city official warned attacks could leave Ukraine’s capital without power and heat for “several days or weeks”.
  • A former owner of a prestigious aircraft engine builder Motor Sich in central Ukraine, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, has been detained on treason charges, Ukrainian media reported, quoting security sources.
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carry an elderly woman evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine October 22, 2022
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carry an elderly woman evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region October 22, 2022 [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]

Diplomacy

  • The Group of Seven industrial powers condemned Russia’s kidnapping of Ukrainian managers at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.
  • Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced Moscow’s comments regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying the use of nuclear weapons was a “serious threat” to the peace and security of the international community.
  • Iran strongly condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for a United Nations probe of accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine.
Source: News Agencies