World reacts to UK PM Liz Truss’ resignation

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets.

Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office on Thursday, Truss acknowledged that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

Hers is the third resignation by a Conservative prime minister in as many years and leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions. Truss, who said she will remain in office for a few more days while that process unfolds, has been prime minister for just 45 days.

Following are reactions from senior figures around the world to the resignation of Truss.

US President Joe Biden

“The United States and the United Kingdom are strong allies and enduring friends – and that fact will never change. I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.

“We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

“We want, above all else, stability … On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go.”

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin

“I think stability is very important and we would like to see the UK system within its capacity in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible … during these times when a major war is under way on the continent in Europe.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

“I had a good contact with her … so I’m annoyed for her personally … We agreed on a whole range of views and I’m looking forward to work with who will be my next colleague. It will be the fifth one, I believe.”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

“Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister. The helmet on board the tank, the catastrophic illiteracy, and the queen’s funeral right after the audience with Truss will be what’s remembered of her.”