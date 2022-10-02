Timeline: How did Indonesia’s deadly football stampede unfold?

Chaos broke out after a local match in East Java province, triggering police to fire tear gas, resulting in the stampede.

Violence, chaos and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league football match on Saturday night marked one of the worst sporting disasters in history.

Chaos broke out after Persebaya Surabaya defeated rival Arema Malang in Saturday night’s match in East Java province’s Malang city.

At least 125 people were reported killed in the incident and more than 100 were injured. The death toll has been revised down to 125 from 174.

Here is a timeline of how events unfolded:

Pre-match

According to police officials, some 42,000 spectators were present, making it a sold-out event.

All the fans were supporters of Arema Malang, as organisers had banned the Persebaya Surabaya fans to avoid chances of a brawl breaking out between fans.

The game begins at 8pm (13:00 GMT).

During the match

Persebaya defeat Arema 3-2 at the latter’s home ground.

Post-Match

The game ends at about 10:45pm (15:45 GMT).

After the final whistle, spectators pour into the field.

Fans throw bottles and other objects at players and football officials, and rioting spreads outside the stadium.

At least five police cars are toppled and set ablaze and many more are damaged.

Riot police respond with tear gas, which is banned at stadiums by FIFA, world football’s governing body.