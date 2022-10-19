Suella Braverman resigns as UK home secretary

Braverman steps down after using her personal email to send an official document to a colleague.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has announced her resignation after sending an official document from her personal email account in what she called a “technical infringement” of government rules.

In her resignation letter on Wednesday to embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss, Braverman also said the new government was enduring “tumultuous times” and spoke of her “serious concerns” over promises broken.

My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022

More to follow.