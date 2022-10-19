DEVELOPING STORY,
Suella Braverman resigns as UK home secretary

Braverman steps down after using her personal email to send an official document to a colleague.

Suella Braverman
FILE PHOTO: British Attorney General Suella Braverman walks outside at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Published On 19 Oct 2022

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has announced her resignation after sending an official document from her personal email account in what she called a “technical infringement” of government rules.

In her resignation letter on Wednesday to embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss, Braverman also said the new government was enduring “tumultuous times” and spoke of her “serious concerns” over promises broken.

More to follow.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies