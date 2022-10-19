News

Senior Hamas official released from Saudi Arabia, heads to Jordan

Mohammad al-Khudary was detained in 2019, along with dozens of others.

Mohammad al-Khudary had been in Saudi detention since 2019 [File: Cliff Owen/AP Photo]
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have released Mohammad al-Khudary, an 83-year-old senior Hamas official, after more than three years in detention, according to the Palestinian group.

Izzat al-Rishiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement that al-Khudary was on board a plane heading to Jordan.

“I spoke to him and he is in good spirits. He hopes and he prays that the rest of his detained brothers be freed,” said al-Rishiq.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.

Al-Khudary was detained by Saudi authorities in 2019, along with dozens of others. Human rights organisation Amnesty International said in March that al-Khudari’s life was “at serious risk in prison”.

Al-Rishiq said Hamas “highly” appreciated Saudi Arabia’s move to release al-Khudary.

“We pray that the step is an introduction to opening a new chapter and seeing the release of the remaining prisoners.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies